2023 July 11 15:24

Cemre Shipyard to build a sister ship to the world's first methanol-powered SOV for Esvagt

Esvagt and Cemre Shipyard have signed another contract to build a sister ship to the world's first methanol-powered SOV (Service Operation Vessel). The new project, with the construction code NB1097, will have the exact same specifications as the wind turbine support vessel with the construction code NB1094, which is currently under construction at Cemre Shipyard, according to the company's release.

Developed by the Norwegian design company HAV Design in cooperation with ESVAGT, the SOV will be powered by batteries and dual fuel and pure methanol engines, capable of sailing on renewable e-methanol, produced from wind energy and biogenic carbon, which will lead to a yearly emission reduction of approx. 4,500 tonnes of CO2. These systems will provide the required power for the vessel's propulsion, positioning, and main operations while acting carbon neutral and making it possible to create a new “green vessel” trend in the operations. This 93-meter-long innovative vessel will provide accommodations for 124 persons and will be built according to DNV classification rules and sails under the Danish flag. The SOV will serve Orsted’s offshore wind farms located on the eastern coasts of the United Kingdom for a 10 years period.