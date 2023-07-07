2023 July 7 09:41

Wartsila Automation, Navigation and Control Systems selects Fleet Xpress for AHTI ‘floating laboratory'

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat business, will connect Wartsila Automation, Navigation and Control Systems selects Fleet Xpress for AHTI ‘floating laboratory', according to Wartsila's release.

ANCS’s new floating laboratory, AHTI, and its shore operations, to support the data exchange for advanced technology testing and the ship’s day to day operations. Inmarsat Maritime’s award-winning Fleet Xpress connectivity will be packaged with unlimited back-up from FleetBroadband to meet all the demonstrator’s needs.

AHTI uses seamless, high-speed and reliable connectivity to create a seaborne environment where customers can test Wartsila ANCS’s own technologies and its technology partners’ solutions, all of which aims to reduce the environmental impact of commercial shipping.

Through the programme, Wartsila ANCS tests new technologies to offer real-time insights into a vessel’s performance, energy use and the impact on commercial shipping. This provides a safer, faster, and more cost-effective setting for tests than a ship in service while still delivering accurate insights into performance at sea for test centre staff ashore.

Inmarsat’s Service Provider for the project, DRYNET, is also one of the Wärtsilä ANCS technology partners contributing to AHTI’s operations. The company selected Fleet Xpress and FleetBroadband as the best solution to provide a ‘multi-modal wide-area network’ for the ship.

Inmarsat Maritime is now a Viasat business and continues to power the digitalisation of the maritime industry. Viasat is a global communications compan.