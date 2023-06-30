2023 June 30 17:36

Marubeni to acquire stake in Norway-based Klaveness Dry Bulk AS

Marubeni Corporation has agreed with Torvald Klaveness Group, a major Norwegian shipping company, to acquire a stake in Klaveness Dry Bulk AS, Klaveness' core Panamax-type bulk carrier operating business. Marubeni will execute the investment subject to regulatory clearances to participate in Klaveness' ship operation business and promote the utilization of digital technology in the shipping industry, according to the company's release.

Marubeni and Klaveness have been operating vessels entrusted by shipping companies and ship-owning investors worldwide, through Maruklav Management Inc. a company jointly established in April 2020 to operate a Panamax-type bulk carrier pool business. By integrating both companies' pool management experience and cargo transportation know-how, Marubeni and Klaveness have achieved efficient vessel operations and provided stable, high-quality shipping services.

By investing in Klaveness Dry Bulk, in addition to its existing pool business, Marubeni plans to leverage its global network of shipping stakeholders—including both shipping companies and investors—and its in-house cargo demand in the ship operation business. Additionally, through this project, Marubeni will promote efficiency in maritime transportation by utilizing digital technology, such as market predictions using machine learning, selection of optimal routes, and efficient vessel procurement facilitated by satellite and other relevant data sets. The Project scope will take in the digital services business developed based on Klaveness' know-how as a shipping company.



