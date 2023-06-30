2023 June 30 16:05

Global schedule reliability up to 66.8% in May 2023

Sea-Intelligence has published issue 142 of the Global Liner Performance (GLP) report, with schedule reliability figures up to and including May 2023, according to the company's release.

Global schedule reliability has continued to improve M/M, with the latest improvement of 2.7 percentage points in May 2023. With this increase, schedule reliability is now up to 66.8%. Compared to the same point in 2022, schedule reliability is up 30.3 percentage points. On the other hand, average delay for LATE vessel arrivals increased slightly, by 0.04 days M/M to 4.39 days. Despite the increase, the May 2023 figure was still -1.86 days lower Y/Y, while also being better off than in any of the pandemic years.

Maersk was the most reliable top-14 carrier with schedule reliability of 73.5%, followed by Wan Hai with 70.9%, and MSC with 70.4%. There were 7 carriers with schedule reliability of 60%-70%, with the remaining carriers recording schedule reliability of 50%-60%.

Unlike previous months, the difference between the most and least reliable carrier increased substantially in May 2023. HMM was the least reliable carrier in May 2023 with schedule reliability of 52.6%. 13 of the top-14 carriers recorded a M/M improvement in schedule reliability in April 2023, with HMM recording the only decline of -2.5 percentage points.

On a Y/Y level, all 14 carriers recorded double-digit improvements in schedule reliability.