2023 June 30 15:20

Amur shipyard lays down launching dock/pontoon of Project 65911

Image source: Amur Shipyard's Telegram

On 30 June 2023, Amur Shipbuidling Plant (Amur Shipyard, part of United Shipbuilding Corporation) laid down launching dock/pontoon of Project 65911. The dock will be named Amurets, according to the company’s Telegram.

The new launching dock is needed to ensure transportation of civil and military ships under construction at dry docks to the outfitting pier and for launching the newbuildings.

“In the future, we hope for both technological independence and facilitation of the shipbuilding process, as well as for expansion of the range of products having included larger floating facilities into our order portfolio,” said Mikhail Borovsky, General Director of the shipyard.

Amur Shipbuidling Plant (Amur Shipyard/ASZ) based in Komsomolsk-on-Amur is among top shipbuilding companies in Russia's Far East region. The shipyard was founded in 1936. It can build warships and civil vessels with launching weight of up to 10,000 tonnes, length of up to 150 meters and width of up to 20 meters.

Photos from Amur Shipyard’s Telegram