2023 June 30 12:41

CMP orders 8 straddle carriers and 2 STS cranes from Konecranes for a new container terminal in Copenhagen

Konecranes has won a public tender from Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP) to supply container handling equipment for a new container terminal in Copenhagen. Eight hybrid straddle carriers will be delivered in Q4 2023, and two ship-to-shore (STS) cranes are scheduled for delivery in Q1 2025. The order was booked in Q2 2023, according to the company's release.

The existing container terminal in Copenhagen will move a few kilometers to a better location in Ydre Nordhavn. It will be completed by 2025. CMP is responsible for the operational activities and for the machines that will handle containers at the terminal.

Copenhagen Malmö Port is a full-service port and one of Scandinavia’s largest port operators with terminals in Copenhagen, Malmö and Visby. The company has more than 300 employees and over 5,000 ships visit the port yearly. CMP has a clear target of becoming climate neutral by 2025. CMP has been appointed as a designated core port and plays an important role in the development of the European Transportation Network, TEN-T.

