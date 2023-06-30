2023 June 30 11:53

WinGD and AET sign ammonia engines and training collaboration agreement

Swiss marine power company WinGD has entered into a collaboration agreement with ship owner and operator AET and maritime academy Akademi Laut Malaysia (ALAM), both part of MISC Group, to develop technology and training for ammonia engines, according to the company's release.

The agreement will see the partners work towards the potential introduction of X-DF-A ammonia-fuelled engines on vessels which would be among the first ammonia dual-fuelled tankers in the world. The project timeframe is in line with WinGD’s previously announced roadmap, bringing the first engines for Suezmax or Aframax tankers into service from 2025.

WinGD will develop a crew training syllabus and support its implementation, preparing some of the first seafarers in the world on ammonia-fuelled vessels to handle the new fuel and engines with confidence. The arrangement will provide the opportunity for ALAM to train its seafarers and supervisors on the operation, maintenance, monitoring, repair and health and safety procedures specific to the new engines.



WinGD advances the decarbonisation of marine transportation through sustainable energy systems using the most advanced technologies in emissions reduction, fuel efficiency, hybridisation and digital optimisation. With their two-stroke low-speed engines at the heart of the power equation, WinGD sets the industry standard for reliability, safety, efficiency and environmental design, backed by a global network of service and support. Headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland since its origin as the Sulzer Diesel Engine business in 1893, today it is powering the transformation to a sustainable future.



WinGD is a CSSC Group company.