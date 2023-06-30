2023 June 30 10:58

Torvald Klaveness and Marubeni embark on new phase of partnership

After three successful years as joint partners of Baumarine by MaruKlav, the world's largest Panamax Pool, both parties reveal the signing of a new agreement to expand the partnership. The new deal sees Marubeni invest in a 25% stake of Klaveness Dry Bulk, according to the company's release.

The deal includes the operating arm Klaveness Chartering, the Baumarine Pool and Market Manager, a recently commercialized digital offering that empowers freight decision-makers to make better-informed decisions and drive new value for their companies.



The agreement was signed and is subject to regulatory clearance. The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2023.



Torvald Klaveness is a pioneering shipping company with a vision to improve the nature of shipping and ambition to make seaborne supply chains resilient, decarbonized, and cost-effective. The Group consist of a holding structure and four operating companies; through Klaveness Combination Carriers, the company takes an active part in the transition to low-carbon shipping with its unique combination carrier concept. With over 75 years’ experience, Klaveness operates some 100 vessels through offices in Oslo, Singapore, Manila, and Dubai with around 200 employees onshore and close to 850 seafarers.