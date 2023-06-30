2023 June 30 10:10

Astrakhan based shipyard of USC launches the second dredger of Project 93.159

Another contract with GTLK was signed in June – SCSSR is to build a series of six dredgers

On 29 June 2023, Lotos shipyard of USC’s Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair launched the second self-propelled dredger in the series of four ships of Project 93.159, says State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) which ordered the series.

The contract was signed under the programme of GTLK on development of leasing of domestically produced ships involving state financing. The design of innovative dredgers meets the requirements of Russian River Register. They are intended to debottleneck inland water ways and increase their throughput capacity, says the company.

According to the statement of Southern Centre for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair on its Telegram page, the lead dredger of Project 93.159, Lotos-1, is undergoing mooring trials and will be delivered to the customer next month.

According to earlier publications of IAA PortNews, Lotos shipyard is building four dredgers of Projects 93.159 and 93.159.1 for inland water ways of Russia under the contract with GTLK.

Key particulars, Project 93.159: LOA – 50.00 m; breadth – 11.88 m; depth – 2.97 m; average draft (fully fueled) -1.30 m; dredging depth (max) - 10 m; dredging depth (min) - 2.0 m; performance – 900 cbm/hour.

Besides, In June 2023, State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) and Southern Centre for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair (part of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) signed a contract on construction of a series of six self-propelled dredgers with interchangeable cutter suction / rotary bucket equipment, Project 93.159А. The dredgers are to be built at Lotos production facilities. The first three dredgers are to be delivered in 2025, the second batch — in 2026, says GTLK.

The Southern Centre for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair (SCSSR) is a single industrial complex consolidating the largest enterprises in Russia’s Southern region, specializing in the construction of facilities for the development of offshore oil and gas fields. In addition, the Southern Centre’s shipyards are dynamically developing in the field of civil shipbuilding. Production facilities, extensive experience in the industry enable the southern shipyards group to execute all types of turnkey newbuilding contracts.

Photos from the website of Astrakhan Region Government, and Telegram of SCSSR and USC