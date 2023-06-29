2023 June 29 15:45

Okskaya Sudoverf launches fourth salvage tug of NE025 design intended for Marine Rescue Service

Image source: Marine Rescue Service

Navashino, Nizhny Novgorod Region based Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard has launched the fourth unit in the series of five salvage tugs of NE 025 design intended for Marine Rescue Service (MRS), according to the Telegram of MRS.

The NE025 tug was designed by Nordic Engineering under the order of Marine Rescue Service. On 16 December 2021, Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard held the keel-laying ceremony for five sea-going firefighting salvage tugs NE 025 series.

It is the first time when Marine Rescue Service acts as the state customer for ships it will operate in the future. The construction of the series is foreseen by the Plan for the Development of the Northern Sea Route until 2035 and the federal project “Northern Sea Route” foreseen by the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024.

The tug is intended for towing non-self-propelled crafts, installation and removing aids to navigation marks, for handling anchors, transportation of cargo on deck, assistance to dredging fleet operation and to hydraulic engineering works, for response to oil spills with deployment of equipment for clean-up operation without entering an oil slick, for participation in extinguishing fires.

Key particulars: LOA: 29.6 m; beam: 9.5 m; depth - 3.3 m; draft - 2.40 m; main engine rated power - 2x634 kW. Class notation KM ⍟ Arc4 (hull, machinery) R1 AUT3 FF3WS Tug.

Under the contract, Okskaya Shipyard is to deliver the tugs to Marine Rescue Service in 2023.

Founded in 1907, Okskaya Sudoverf (based in Navashino, Nizhny Novgorod region) specializes in construction of average-size vessels. In 2011-2020, the shipyard built 65 vessels. The shipyard has railway and IWW links with all seaports of Russia.