2023 June 28 17:56

Seaports of Rostov-on-Don and Azov start recovering their throughput

In 5M’23, cargo throughput of Azov port surged by 69.9%, Rostov-on-Don port – by 43.8%

Throughput of Rostov-on-Don and Azov seaports starts recovering both ports are showing good dynamics exceeding that of 2021 and 2022, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Mikhail Ozheredov, Head of the Azov Department of Rosmorport’s Azov-Don Basin Branch, as saying at the meeting of the Rostov Region Government’s Marine Board.

“Shipping restrictions caused by the SMO, unprecedented pressure of sanctions could not but affected the operation of seaports. In 2022, cargo throughput of Azov port fell by 6.2%, year-on-year, to almost 8 million tonnes, throughput of Rostov-on-Don port – by 3.5% to over 15 million tonnes. However, the volume of traffic remained high,” said Mikhail Mishustin Ozheredov.

In 5M’23, cargo throughput of Rostov-on-Don port totaled 7.1 million tonnes (+43.8%, year-on-year), Azov port - 4 million tonnes (+69.9%, year-on-year).