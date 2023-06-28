2023 June 28 17:07

Nuclear-powered icebreaker Vaygach returned to its homeport Murmansk

Between August 2022 and June 2023, the icebreaker escorted 114 vessels

Nuclear-powered icebreaker Vaygach of FSUE Atomflot (part of Rosatom) returned to its homeport Murmansk on 27 June 2023. Between August 2022 and June 2023, the icebreaker escorted 114 vessels and covered 53.9 thousand miles including 49.9 thousand miles in ice-covered waters, according to Atomflot’s Telegram.

State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM has been a single infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route from 2018. It is in charge of organizing shipping, construction of infrastructure facilities, ensuring navigation and hydrographic support and safety in challenging Arctic conditions. The authority of Rosatom’s Northern Sea Route Main Directorate covers Atomflot, Hydrographic Company and Glavsevmorput.