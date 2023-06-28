2023 June 28 14:13

MOL and INEOS sign term charter deal for two newbuilding LNG carriers

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. has signed a long-term agreement with INEOS Energy Trading, a wholly owned subsidiary of INEOS Group Ltd., for the charter of two newbuild LNG carriers, according to the company's release.

Both slated for delivery in 2027, the carriers will be built at the Okpo Shipyard of Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd. and will be equipped with the latest MAN Energy Solutions engines (ME-GA) as well as Air Lubrication Systems (ALS) to reduce drag on the ships' hulls from seawater and Shaft Generators (SG) to increase the overall operational efficiencies of the sister vessels. The vessels will have a cargo capacity of 174,000 m3 each and will be suitable to operate globally, between the world's major LNG terminals, at the highest level of efficiency and environmental consideration.

Being the charterer of the largest global fleet of ethane carriers, INEOS has major long-term experience in the transportation of gas from the US to Europe and Asia. INEOS has now expanded the breadth of their extensive experience in gas by engaging in LNG and developing business relationships with large and experienced industry participants.