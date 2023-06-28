  • Home
  • 2023 June 28 13:42

    Wartsila ANCS launches retrofit solution for its marine engine governor system

    Wärtsilä Automation, Navigation and Control Systems (ANCS), part of technology group Wärtsilä, has launched an innovative retrofit solution for its marine engine governor system in collaboration with Swedish marine green tech company Qtagg, according to the company's release. The solution is designed to extend the lifespan of a ship’s propulsion control system, while simultaneously enhancing the vessel’s overall efficiency.

    ANCS’s marine governor systems help regulate and control engine speed. They manage the fuel supply under all operating conditions, including fluctuating engine load caused by rough seas or changes in weight. The retrofit solution comprises digital engine governors and advanced AI eco-driving systems. The system reduces fuel consumption and emissions, while significantly raising operating efficiency.

    The retrofit solution combines ANCS’s extensive experience and expertise in propulsion control systems, with Qtagg’s proprietary software and marine automation skills. It can be applied to a broad range of vessels, including Ro-Ro, Ro-Pax, and cargo ships.

    Qtagg is a marine green tech company minimizing fuel consumption for vessels by providing automated systems for propulsion control. The system optimizes every voyage using Qtagg's proprietary software for fuel savings and on-time arrival with desired CII rating. The captains and operators can execute their priorities and optimize fuel economy, cut emissions, and arrive on time, every time. Qtagg has extensive expertise in marine automation, electrical power, electronics, dynamic and hydro-mechanical systems modelling, as well as artificial intelligence (AI).


