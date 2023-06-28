  • Home
  • News
  • Kazakhstan and Iran plan to increase grain transportation through the port of Amirabad to 1 million tonnes by the end of 2025
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 June 28 10:10

    Kazakhstan and Iran plan to increase grain transportation through the port of Amirabad to 1 million tonnes by the end of 2025

    The countries are set to increase their mutual trade turnover from $528 million in 2022 to $3 billion

    Kazakhstan and Iran have signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of cargo and container transportation through the port of Amirabad.  By the end of the year, the parties plan to increase the capacity on the route to 250 thousand tons of grain, and by the end of 2025 to increase the volume of traffic to 1 million tons per year, according to the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The Kazakh-Iranian Business Forum was held in Astana on June 27, 2023. The business platform brought together over 100 representatives of large and medium-sized companies from Kazakhstan and Iran.

    Opening the forum, Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev noted that the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran in 2022 increased by 19.8% compared to the previous year and amounted to 528 million dollars.

    «Increasing trade turnover between our countries is one of the most important tasks of Kazakhstan's trade policy. In the medium term, Kazakh companies are ready to additionally supply about 75 types of processed goods worth $ 250 million to Iran, primarily agricultural products», - Kairat Torebayev said.

    The main exports to Iran are traditionally wheat, barley, sunflower oil, flax seeds, aluminum and ferrous metals. Among the imports, petroleum products, fresh vegetables and fruits, and construction materials of Iranian production prevail.

    According to the Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in the process of foreign economic activity, Kazakhstani entrepreneurs face difficulties entering foreign markets.

    «In particular, there are no agreed veterinary certificates allowing the import of livestock products from Kazakhstan to Iran. In this regard, we hope for support from the Iranian side on the issue of exporting Kazakh agricultural and food products to the Iranian market in terms of approving permits for the import of 10 types of food products to Iran, as well as assistance in certification in accordance with the Iranian requirements of «Halal», - Kairat Torebayev addressed the representatives of the Iranian delegation.

    Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Islamic Republic of Iran Alireza Peymanpak said on the sidelines of the forum that the main purpose of the visit to Astana is to establish new business contacts between Kazakh and Iranian businesses.

    «Our delegation includes major brands and food manufacturers. The entrepreneurs aim to hold fruitful negotiations with their Kazakh colleagues, discuss in detail the areas of cooperation and agree on signing agreements in order to eventually achieve the goal of increasing mutual trade turnover to $3 billion», - said Alireza Peymanpak, head of the Iranian delegation.

    Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ardak Zebeshev spoke about the attractiveness of conditions for doing business in the country.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 June 28

11:30 Glander International Bunkering advances in green fuel with ISCC certificates
11:01 NYK to introduce world's first engine air compression system to reduce vessel GHG emissions
10:44 SITC announces the successful delivery of M/V “SITC YUHE”
10:14 APM Terminals Elizabeth welcomes first call from Wan Hai’s Trans-Pacific Service
10:10 Kazakhstan and Iran plan to increase grain transportation through the port of Amirabad to 1 million tonnes by the end of 2025
09:36 More than ten powerful dredgers to be deployed in 2023 for NSR infrastructure projects
09:13 Gromkiy and Sovershennyy corvettes of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet enter southern Philippine Sea

2023 June 27

18:04 HMM to launch standalone Far East-India-Mediterranean service
17:57 Second cargo of Russian crude oil arrived at Karachi port, Pakistan
17:35 FESCO shipped its first batch of 65 containers by nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput
17:16 PIL enhances coverage of Yemen with new Intra-Redsea Feeder 2 service
17:00 Limits of Nakhodka port expanded with two plots of land
16:41 NEDO selects MOL for "Research and development of a multi-purpose and multi-terminal hIGH voltage direct current Transmission system"
16:12 MacGregor has received a large access equipment order for a cruise vessel
15:53 Floating storage unit intended for LNG transshipment complex arrives at Ura Bay in the Barents Sea
15:46 Gasunie takes investment decision to build first part of national hydrogen network in Rotterdam
15:24 Gasum carries out the first ever bunker operation in Iceland
15:19 The First Hydrographic Conference is being held in Saint-Petersburg
14:52 New sail device for ships developed by Eco Marine Power
14:37 Share of Chinese shipyards in global shipbuilding portfolio reached 67.3%
14:21 S. Korea, Greece to jointly develop technologies for eco-friendly vessels
14:00 Net profit of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg doubled in 2022 to RUB 1.4 billion
13:41 Panama Canal commemorates seventh anniversary of the Neopanamax Locks
13:14 Wartsila to convert Stena Line’s vessels to operate with methanol fuel
12:51 Hoglund and DNV partner to ease emissions reporting for shipowners
12:35 Rostransmodernizatsia to create artificial plots of land for construction of Pionersky terminal
12:04 TotalEnergies prepares for methanol bunkering in Singapore
11:40 Shipping emissions could fall 28% to 47% by 2030
11:10 TechnipFMC awarded subsea contract by Azule Energy in Angola
10:51 Aleksandr Lukashenko ratifies Belarusian-Russian intergovernmental agreement on IWW shipping
10:30 TotalEnergies partners with Petronas and Mitsui on a Carbon Storage hub in Malaysia
10:02 Hong Kong ship recycling Convention set to enter into force
09:47 Saipem receives two new offshore drilling contracts totaling approximately 550 million dollars
09:19 Vladimir Putin extended special economic fuel-and-energy measures in response to price cap on Russian oil

2023 June 26

18:06 SITC, Hisense and Qingdao Port sign a tripartite strategic cooperation agreement
17:57 Hydrographic Company to get RUB 34.8 billion from federal budget for NSR infrastructure development by 2026
17:48 APM Terminals ramps up testing of automated straddle carriers in Aarhus
17:35 O Bunkering became the official bunker supplier at Oman's Port of Khasab
17:04 Preliminary declaration accelerated customs clearance of imports in the port of Novorossiysk by 8.8% in 2023
16:25 Suez bunker prices fall following arrival of international bunker firms
16:00 Vladimir Putin signs law on zero VAT for ship repair yards
15:36 China’s crude oil imports in January-May 2023 rose by 6.2%
15:32 DNV, Damen and NAPA use 3D model-based approval to streamline ship design approval
15:14 King Abdulaziz Port breaks monthly container record
14:55 China’s coal imports in January-May 2023 surged by almost 90%
14:33 RINA awards AiP for AURELIA'S green retrofit solution for 250k DWT bulk carrier
14:03 Côte d’Ivoire Terminal receives 3-star Green Terminal label
13:32 AD Ports Group and Premier Marine Engineering Services form a new joint venture
12:58 DP World signs deal to double capacity at Indonesia’s Belawan New Container Terminal
12:24 Maersk orders six methanol powered vessels
12:10 Rosmorport changed tariffs for providing crew boats and towing services in the seaport of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
11:06 Rosmorport completed maintenance dredging in the seaport of Shakhtersk (Sakhalin)
10:17 Russian Railways: loading of Far Eastern coal increased by almost 6% 5M’2023
09:28 Prime Minister of Georgia declared prospects of Kazakh oil transit via the country’s Black Sea ports

2023 June 25

16:58 Marubeni announces sales partnership agreement with bound4blue
15:08 Indian ReNew power to establish Green Hydrogen plant with $ 8Bn in Egypt's SCZONE
13:49 Royal Caribbean's newest cruise ship has made it out to sea
12:31 Elio Ruggeri from Snam is the new president of Assocostieri
12:17 Matthew Luckhurst appointed as new APM Terminals Bahrain's MD
11:43 CSSC and DNV unveil Future Ship Joint Innovation Centre in Shanghai