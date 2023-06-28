2023 June 28 10:10

Kazakhstan and Iran plan to increase grain transportation through the port of Amirabad to 1 million tonnes by the end of 2025

The countries are set to increase their mutual trade turnover from $528 million in 2022 to $3 billion

Kazakhstan and Iran have signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of cargo and container transportation through the port of Amirabad. By the end of the year, the parties plan to increase the capacity on the route to 250 thousand tons of grain, and by the end of 2025 to increase the volume of traffic to 1 million tons per year, according to the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh-Iranian Business Forum was held in Astana on June 27, 2023. The business platform brought together over 100 representatives of large and medium-sized companies from Kazakhstan and Iran.

Opening the forum, Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev noted that the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran in 2022 increased by 19.8% compared to the previous year and amounted to 528 million dollars.

«Increasing trade turnover between our countries is one of the most important tasks of Kazakhstan's trade policy. In the medium term, Kazakh companies are ready to additionally supply about 75 types of processed goods worth $ 250 million to Iran, primarily agricultural products», - Kairat Torebayev said.

The main exports to Iran are traditionally wheat, barley, sunflower oil, flax seeds, aluminum and ferrous metals. Among the imports, petroleum products, fresh vegetables and fruits, and construction materials of Iranian production prevail.

According to the Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in the process of foreign economic activity, Kazakhstani entrepreneurs face difficulties entering foreign markets.

«In particular, there are no agreed veterinary certificates allowing the import of livestock products from Kazakhstan to Iran. In this regard, we hope for support from the Iranian side on the issue of exporting Kazakh agricultural and food products to the Iranian market in terms of approving permits for the import of 10 types of food products to Iran, as well as assistance in certification in accordance with the Iranian requirements of «Halal», - Kairat Torebayev addressed the representatives of the Iranian delegation.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Islamic Republic of Iran Alireza Peymanpak said on the sidelines of the forum that the main purpose of the visit to Astana is to establish new business contacts between Kazakh and Iranian businesses.

«Our delegation includes major brands and food manufacturers. The entrepreneurs aim to hold fruitful negotiations with their Kazakh colleagues, discuss in detail the areas of cooperation and agree on signing agreements in order to eventually achieve the goal of increasing mutual trade turnover to $3 billion», - said Alireza Peymanpak, head of the Iranian delegation.

Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ardak Zebeshev spoke about the attractiveness of conditions for doing business in the country.