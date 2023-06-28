2023 June 28 09:13

Gromkiy and Sovershennyy corvettes of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet enter southern Philippine Sea

A detachment of ships of the Pacific Fleet consisting of Gromky and Sovershennyy corvettes called into the southern part of the Philippine Sea in accordance with the plan of fulfilling the assigned tasks within the framework of the long-distance maritime transition, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

Crews of the Russian Pacific Fleet continue manoeuvres to demonstrate naval presence in the Asia-Pacific region and as part of their partnership-building efforts. They took part in a joint exercise to repel a missile attack from the sea. Simulated air targets were conditionally destroyed by an anti-aircraft missile system, while a mock enemy ship was hit by fire from the corvettes' artillery systems.

As part of a long-distance sea mission, the Pacific sailors regularly take part in various exercises and training sessions to improve their maritime training and hone their acquired skills.

The group of the Pacific Fleet's warships entered the Philippine Sea after crossing the South China Sea.