2023 June 27 17:00

Limits of Nakhodka port expanded with two plots of land

One of the plots of land is occupied by facilities for loading ships with oil

Limits of the port of Nakhodka in the Primorsky Territory have been expanded with two plots of land, No7 and No 11, says press center of FSUE Rosmorport.

According to earlier reports, the limits of the port are expanded in pursuance of RF Government’s Order dated 7 June 2023, (No 1493-r).

Plot of land No7 in the Navitsky Bay is occupied by four real estate objects of Rosmorport. Plot of land No 11 in the Podyapolsky Bay is occupied by facilities for loading ships with oil.

Rosmorport’s Far East Basin Branch uses 12 plots of land in the port of Nakhodka. They occupy 12.1 hectares which accounts for 3.3% of the port’s total area.

The port of Nakhodka is one of Russia’s largest Pacific ports. It is located on the North-West shore of the Sea of Japan, in the Bay of Nakhodka. Navigation in the port is open round the year. The approaches to the Bay of Nakhodka are over 40 meters deep, the depth at the outer harbor is up to 28 meters. The fairway to the commercial port is deep enough for vessels with a draft of up to 13 meters. The berths of the commercial port welcome ships with a draft of up to 11 meters. Deep-water section of the oil handling pier can handle vessels with a draft of up to 12 meters, length of up to 230 meters and width of 40 meters. Other berths of the oil terminal can handle tankers with a draft not exceeding 6.8 meters, length of up to 120 meters and width of up to 30 meters.