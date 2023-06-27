2023 June 27 18:04

HMM to launch standalone Far East-India-Mediterranean service

HMM will launch an exclusive service connecting Far East Asia, India and the Mediterranean Sea (FIM) to deliver more comprehensive transportation options in these regions, according to the company's release.



FIM service will commence sailing from Busan on 6 August, and the round trip will take 84 days. MV. HMM BLESSING will be the first vessel for this new service with a carrying capacity of 11,000 TEU.



The port rotation is as follows:

Busan – Kwangyang – Shanghai – Ningbo – Shekou – Singapore - Port Klang – Kattupalli – Nhava Sheva – Mundra – Karachi – Jeddah – (Suez Canal) – Damietta – Piraeus – Genoa – Valencia – Barcelona – Piraeus – Damietta – (Suez Canal) – Jeddah – Karachi – Mundra – Nhava Sheva – Kattupalli – Singapore – Da Chan Bay – Busan.





