2023 June 27 15:19

The First Hydrographic Conference is being held in Saint-Petersburg

The Conference marks the 90th anniversary of Hydrographic Company

The First Hydrographic Conference is being held in Saint-Petersburg today, 27 June 2023. It marks the 90th anniversary of Hydrographic Company (part of Rosatom).

The conference discusses the achievements of the domestic hydrographic industry, its development prospects and possible formats of international cooperation. The programme has two sessions: “Hydrographic works amid large-scale development of sea infrastructure in the Arctic” and “Development of hydrographic research in the Arctic: growing demand, technologies and legal framework”. Among the reports is the outlook on hydrographic works until 2035; advanced hydrographic technologies; digitalization of hydrographic works.

Throughout its history, Hydrographic Enterprise has managed to achieve high results in navigation and hydrographic support of the Northern Sea Route navigation. Today, the enterprise is implementing second to none projects on the Northern Sea Route, which allow for further unlocking of its potential and significantly expanding the window of transport opportunities. That contributes to the efficiency of Arctic investment projects, and to the strategic socio-economic development of the Arctic regions of Russia.

