2023 June 27 14:00

Net profit of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg doubled in 2022 to RUB 1.4 billion

The company’s revenue rose by 1%

In 2022, net profit of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC, company of Port One Group, doubled, year-on-year, to RUB 1.39 billion. Income before tax increased 2.5 times to RUB 1.66 billion, according to the company’s annual report.

Revenues of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg climbed by 1%, year-on-year, to RUB 6.05 billion. The cost of sales including administrative expenses fell by 16% to RUB 4.36 billion.

As of 31 December 2022, the stevedore’s net asset value reached RUB 4.64 billion versus RUB 3.07 billion as f the beginning of 2022.

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (a company of Port One Group) is among the largest stevedores providing services on handling all types of dry cargo at Big Port St. Petersburg. The Company operates modern multipurpose terminals for handling general and bulk cargoes.

The terminals of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handle vessels with displacement of up to 40,000 tonnes and draft of up to 11 meters. The port’s infrastructure includes railways and crane tracks, motor roads, engineering networks, repair bases, water treatment facilities. Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg operates 31 berths with a total length of 5.3 km; open storage facilities of 454 thousand square meters; covered storage facilities of 39 thousand square meters; 37 portal cranes of up to 63 tonnes in capacity; floating crane of 300 tonnes in capacity; 162 port vehicles of up to 45 tonnes in capacity; 51 roll-trailers.