2023 June 27 10:51

Aleksandr Lukashenko ratifies Belarusian-Russian intergovernmental agreement on IWW shipping

The agreement will let create new logistics schemes for the delivery of Belorussian goods

Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, has ratified the agreement with Russia on shipping along inland water ways. The order has been published on the National Legal Internet Portal of the Republic of Belarus.

“To ratify the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Belarus and the Government of the Russian Federation on shipping along inland water ways signed in Moscow on 28 December 2022,” reads the order.

As IAA PortNews wrote earlier, according to the agreement, vessels flying the flag of the state of the party may navigate between ports located on the inland waterways of both states, make cabotage and transit transportation voyages from the ports of the states to the ports of third countries. The document foresees mutual recognition of ship documents and documents of crewmembers, as well as the exchange of information on qualification documents between the authorized bodies. The document also bans fishing, hydrographic, research and other activities not related to shipping on inland waterways.

The House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus adopted the bill “On ratification of the agreement on inland navigation between the Government of the Republic of Belarus and the Government of the Russian Federation” on 31 May 2023.

The agreement is expected to allow for creation of new logistics schemes for the delivery of Belorussian goods.