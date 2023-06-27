2023 June 27 11:10

TechnipFMC awarded subsea contract by Azule Energy in Angola

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant contract by Azule Energy to supply subsea production systems for the Block 18 Infills development, offshore Angola, according to the company's release.

It is TechnipFMC’s first subsea production systems contract with Azule Energy, and follows the announcement of a flexible pipe supply contract for Azule’s Agogo Integrated West Hub Development.

The existing field layout will be reconfigured to accommodate new equipment that will continue to support Azule’s production increase plan. TechnipFMC will design and manufacture subsea trees, a manifold, subsea distribution equipment, and topside controls, as well as jumpers, flowlines and umbilicals.





