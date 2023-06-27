2023 June 27 10:30

TotalEnergies partners with Petronas and Mitsui on a Carbon Storage hub in Malaysia

TotalEnergies announces the signature of an agreement with Petronas and Mitsui to develop a carbon storage project in Southeast Asia, according to the company's release. The partners will evaluate several CO2 storage sites in the Malay Basin, including both saline aquifers and depleted offshore fields. This partnership aims to develop a CO2 merchant storage service to decarbonize industrial customers in Asia.



In Asia, where countries such as South Korea and Japan have pledged for Net Zero Commitment in 2050, the development of a Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) value chain for hard-to-abate industrial emissions will require a specific regulatory framework and significant investment. Through this agreement, the partnership will study several potential storage sites, determine the best technical means to deliver CO2 to Malaysia from industrial clusters in the region and develop the most appropriate business framework for commercialization of a carbon storage service in Malaysia.



TotalEnergies’ focus is first to avoid then to reduce its emissions by developing and deploying a systematic approach, asset-by-asset, to implement the best available technologies. For residual emissions the Company is developing industrial projects for carbon storage.

TotalEnergies is on track to achieve its ambition of developing storage capacity of 10 million metric tons of CO2 per year by 2030 through significant industrial projects such as Northern Lights in Norway and Aramis in the Netherlands. Through all these projects, the company will reduce its own emissions and those of its customers.



TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.