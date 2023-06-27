  • Home
  • News
  • Vladimir Putin extended special economic fuel-and-energy measures in response to price cap on Russian oil
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 June 27 09:19

    Vladimir Putin extended special economic fuel-and-energy measures in response to price cap on Russian oil

    The measures will be in force until 31 December 2023

    Russian President Vladimir Putin extended special economic fuel-and-energy measures in response to price cap on Russian oil and oil products set by some foreign states to 31 December 2023, according to the publication on the official website of the Kremlin.

    Vladimir Putin signed Executive Order On Amendments to Presidential Executive Order No. 961 of December 27, 2022, On Special Economic Fuel-and-energy Measures in Response to the Price Cap on Russian Oil and Oil Products Established by some Foreign States.

    According to the amendment, the phrase in Executive Order No 961 of December 27, 2022 “until July 1, 2023” is replaced with “until December 31, 2023.”

    This Executive Order comes into force upon its signing.

    On December 5, 2022, an embargo on maritime Russian oil shipments to the European Union came into force. G7 nations, the EU and Australia agreed on a price cap for Russian oil delivered by sea, setting the ceiling at $60 a barrel. Moreover, starting February 5, 2023, similar restrictions on deliveries of petroleum products from Russia were enforced as the EU Council officially greenlighted the decision, in conjunction with the G7, to introduce a price ceiling on Russian petroleum products supplied by sea at $100 for premium oil and at $45 for discount.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his turn, signed an Executive Order on special economic measures in the fuel-and-energy sector in response to the price cap established on Russian oil and oil products by some foreign states. The Executive Order has established that Russia bans the sale of oil and oil products to foreign companies and individuals if the contracts on these sales include the use of this mechanism directly or indirectly. The established ban applies to all stages of sales up to and including the final buyer. Amendments introduced in April 2023 let sell oil to friendly countries at prices below the cap.

    Read about:

    EU and G7 adopted further price caps for seaborne Russian petroleum products

    RF President signed Executive Order on special measures in response to price cap established on Russian oil

Другие новости по темам: oil and gas sector  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 June 27

10:30 TotalEnergies partners with Petronas and Mitsui on a Carbon Storage hub in Malaysia
10:02 Hong Kong ship recycling Convention set to enter into force
09:47 Saipem receives two new offshore drilling contracts totaling approximately 550 million dollars
09:19 Vladimir Putin extended special economic fuel-and-energy measures in response to price cap on Russian oil

2023 June 26

18:06 SITC, Hisense and Qingdao Port sign a tripartite strategic cooperation agreement
17:57 Hydrographic Company to get RUB 34.8 billion from federal budget for NSR infrastructure development by 2026
17:48 APM Terminals ramps up testing of automated straddle carriers in Aarhus
17:35 O Bunkering became the official bunker supplier at Oman's Port of Khasab
17:04 Preliminary declaration accelerated customs clearance of imports in the port of Novorossiysk by 8.8% in 2023
16:25 Suez bunker prices fall following arrival of international bunker firms
16:00 Vladimir Putin signs law on zero VAT for ship repair yards
15:36 China’s crude oil imports in January-May 2023 rose by 6.2%
15:32 DNV, Damen and NAPA use 3D model-based approval to streamline ship design approval
15:14 King Abdulaziz Port breaks monthly container record
14:55 China’s coal imports in January-May 2023 surged by almost 90%
14:33 RINA awards AiP for AURELIA'S green retrofit solution for 250k DWT bulk carrier
14:03 Côte d’Ivoire Terminal receives 3-star Green Terminal label
13:32 AD Ports Group and Premier Marine Engineering Services form a new joint venture
12:58 DP World signs deal to double capacity at Indonesia’s Belawan New Container Terminal
12:24 Maersk orders six methanol powered vessels
12:10 Rosmorport changed tariffs for providing crew boats and towing services in the seaport of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
11:06 Rosmorport completed maintenance dredging in the seaport of Shakhtersk (Sakhalin)
10:17 Russian Railways: loading of Far Eastern coal increased by almost 6% 5M’2023
09:28 Prime Minister of Georgia declared prospects of Kazakh oil transit via the country’s Black Sea ports

2023 June 25

16:58 Marubeni announces sales partnership agreement with bound4blue
15:08 Indian ReNew power to establish Green Hydrogen plant with $ 8Bn in Egypt's SCZONE
13:49 Royal Caribbean's newest cruise ship has made it out to sea
12:31 Elio Ruggeri from Snam is the new president of Assocostieri
12:17 Matthew Luckhurst appointed as new APM Terminals Bahrain's MD
11:43 CSSC and DNV unveil Future Ship Joint Innovation Centre in Shanghai
10:12 Snam obtains the UN Gold Standard for its commitment to reducing methane emissions

2023 June 24

15:12 Portland Port opens deep-water berth
14:02 China-Mongolia border port handles record-high volume of daily goods
13:12 Port of Aarhus opens the first shore power facility for cruise ships
12:22 AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement with Karachi Port Trust for container terminal
11:42 ABS granted AIP for Wison Offshore and Marine’s FLNG FEED design

2023 June 23

18:01 Ocean Point Terminals announces arrival of first LNG carrier and start of new business line
17:55 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:26 Dan-Bunkering sees 241% surge in pre-tax profit last year
17:07 Amur Shipping Company’s seaborne cargo transportation in 2022 fell by 13% YoY to 636 thousand tonnes
16:34 USC's Southern Centre for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair to build six self-propelled dredgers of Project 93.159А
16:08 LNG-powered Silver Nova wraps up sea trials
15:55 SCF Group waits for Irish and UK regulators’ confirmations needed to make the remaining payments to bondholders
15:41 Yara Clean Ammonia and Bunker Holding sign an MOU to develop the market for ammonia as a shipping fuel
15:16 Training Center of Admiral Makarov University puts into operation integrated ship simulator complex
14:52 Astomos, INPEX сomplete Middle East’s first ever marine biofuel supply to VLGC
14:23 Seaspan signs an agreement with Starlink
13:42 Basra Gateway Terminal handles first direct UAE-Iraq freight service
13:22 MOL and Chevron sign MoU on strategic alliance for decarbonization
12:39 EU prohibits vessels that engage in ship-to-ship transfers suspected to be in breach of the Russian oil import ban from EU ports
12:25 NEDO selects NYK for the development of construction methods for the installation of cable protecting system and the development of new cable-laying vessels
11:41 Mawani posts record monthly container volumes in May
11:23 Port of Oakland posts results for May 2023
11:04 Lomonosov Moscow State University Marine Research Center supports I Hydrographic Conference as its Sponsor
10:51 Environmentally friendly storage cranes optimise terminal operations at CTB
10:25 Carrix acquires Ceres Terminals
10:09 Nordic Engineering presented concept design of 5,000-cbm bunkering tanker
09:18 Port of Port Hedland handled 227 million tonnes of cargo in 5M’23, down 1.5% YoY

2023 June 22

18:06 ONE announces new service Korea China Straits 2
17:48 Freight transportation through border crossings at Far Eastern Railways up by nearly 17% in 5M'2023