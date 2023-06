2023 June 26 17:35

O Bunkering became the official bunker supplier at Oman's Port of Khasab

Marine fuel supplier O Bunkering has added Oman's Port of Khasab to its list of physical supply locations. The company has been appointed as an official bunker supplier at the northern Omani port under a deal with Hutchison Ports Sohar, a company representative told Ship & Bunker. The port sees activity from ferries and cruise vessels as well as international cargo traffic.