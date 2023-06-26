2023 June 26 12:10

Rosmorport changed tariffs for providing crew boats and towing services in the seaport of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

The FSUE “Rosmorport” Petropavlovsk Branch notifies that from June 26, 2023, the tariffs for towing services and the services of the branch on providing crew vessels in the seaport of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky have changed.

Detailed information on the new tariffs in the seaport of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky is available in the Habrour Dues and Tariffs of the Petropavlovsk Branch section on the website of Rosmorport.