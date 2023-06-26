  • Home
  Russian Railways: loading of Far Eastern coal increased by almost 6% 5M'2023
  2023 June 26

    Russian Railways: loading of Far Eastern coal increased by almost 6% 5M’2023

    From January to May 2023, coal loading volumes at Far Eastern Railways amounted to 14.3 million tons, an increase of 5.6% compared to the same five-month period in 2022, according to Russian Railways.

    Loading volumes of Yakut coal from the Elga deposit increased by 2% to 7.5 million tons.

    Loading amounts also increased at the Urgalskoye field in Khabarovsk Territory, where coal volumes were up 13% to 2.9 million tons.

    In addition, 11.1 million tons of Far Eastern coal were exported, an increase of 8.4%, according to the Corporate Communications Service at Far Eastern Railways.

2023 June 21

18:17 MAN Energy Solutions sells gas turbine business