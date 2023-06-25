2023 June 25 15:08

Indian ReNew power to establish Green Hydrogen plant with $ 8Bn in Egypt's SCZONE

The Indian capital, New Delhi, witnessed the discussions between The SCZONE delegation and “ReNew Power” representatives, which specializes in renewable energy, The Indian company signed a framework agreement with SCZONE to establish a green hydrogen production plant within the Sokhna industrial zone, with a capacity of 20,000 tons Annually, it can be increased up to 220 000 tons annually, with estimated investments amounting to about $8 billion, SCZONE said.



The project will be implemented in phases, the first will be an experimental phase for the production of 20 000 tons annually of green hydrogen, through electrolyzes with a capacity of 150 megawatts equipped with 570 megawatts of renewable energy to produce 100 000 tons of green ammonia annually, and in the next phase, the expansion will be made to produce 200 000 tons annually of green hydrogen through an electrolyzer capacity of 1.5 gigawatts equipped with 5.68 gigawatts of renewable energy to produce one million tons annually of green ammonia, bringing the total capacity of the project to 220 000 tons annually of green hydrogen.



During the SCZONE delegation visit to the company headquarters in New Delhi, the chairman of SCZONE discussed with the company’s officials the developments in the project implementation and the requirements of the next stages of work between the two sides, which are scheduled to start during the next year. The company’s officials referred to their visit to Egypt next July to complete its discussions on the project with the concerned parties.