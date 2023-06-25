2023 June 25 10:12

Snam obtains the UN Gold Standard for its commitment to reducing methane emissions

The company reduced its emissions by 45% in 2022 compared to 2015



UNEP, the United Nations Environment Programme, has confirmed Snam's Gold Standard again for 2023. The highest award, which Snam had already obtained in 2021 and 2022 and which is envisaged by the OGMP 2.0 (Oil and Gas Methane Partnership) protocol which Snam joined voluntarily in 2020, rewards the Company's commitment to reporting activities and to reducing methane emissions. The score given to Snam by the international organisation is 8.5 out of 9, the Company said.



Snam confirms its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2040 (Net Zero Scope 1 and 2). In line with its strategic plan, Snam is continuing to reduce methane emissions: -45% in 2022 compared to 2015, in line with its internal target of a 55% reduction by 2025 and three years ahead of the targets recommended by UNEP (-45% by 2025). In 2022, methane emissions from the transport network accounted for only 0.024% of the gas released into the grid.