2023 June 23 17:07

Amur Shipping Company’s seaborne cargo transportation in 2022 fell by 13% YoY to 636 thousand tonnes

Cargo transportation by the company’s river fleet fell 2.1 times

In 2022, cargo transportation by Amur Shipping Company’s seagoing ships fell by 13%, year-on-year, to 636 thousand tonnes including 306 thousand tonnes of export/import cargo, down 15%, year-on-year, according to the company’s statistics.

Coal, ore and general cargo accounted for the bulk of volumes, similar to that of 2021.

The decrease of export shipments is explained by repairs, unfavorable weather, idle time in ports of loading/unloading due to the pandemic, the reduction of the demand for the products.

Cargo transportation by the company’s river fleet fell 2.1 times to 161 thousand tonnes including 58 thousand tonnes of exports (down 3.9 times). The ban on round timber exports was offset by the increased exports of coal to China.

In 2022, the company’s revenues from cargo transportation fell by 4%, year-on-year, to RUB 3.027 billion. Income before tax fell 3 times — to RUB 243.2 million.

The company’s fleet of seagoing ships and mixed sea/river class ships is to undergo modernization in the future in view of growing transportation via the Far East ports.

Amur Shipping Company JSC is the core of Amur Shipping Company Group. It services the Sea of Okhotsk coastal lines. The main activities are cargo transportation by river transport along inland waterways, and by mixed "river-sea" class ships in foreign directions. River and sea transportation is carried out through the territory of Russia (Amur Region, Jewish Autonomous Region, Khabarovsk Territory), as well as to Japan, South Korea, North Korea and China.

Amur Shipping Company Group comprises maritime and river transport enterprises, manages river and sea port handling facilities in the Far East of Russia. The Group accounts for 70% of freight traffic on the Amur River. The Group's fleet numbers over 100 units with a total deadweight of exceeding 200,000 tonnes. All ships of the Group sail under the Russian flag. The capacity of the Group’s facilities is up to 4 million tonnes of cargo per year. The Group employs more than 2 thousand people.