2023 June 23 17:26

Dan-Bunkering sees 241% surge in pre-tax profit last year

The company saw earnings before tax of $46 million in the year to April 30, it said in an emailed statement on Friday, up from $13.5 million the previous year, according to Ship & Bunker.

Pre-tax earnings the previous year had been held down by its fine over EU sanctions breaches, and in 2020/21 the company saw earnings before tax of $19.5 million.

Revenue jumped to a record $4.1 billion last year, from $3.3 billion in 2021/22.

The firm cited last year's oil-price surge, as well as the company's acquisitions of South African Bunkering & Trading and Amoil, as being behind the gains.



