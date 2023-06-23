2023 June 23 16:08

LNG-powered Silver Nova wraps up sea trials

LNG-powered cruise ship Silver Nova has concluded the initial phases of its sea trials, bringing the vessel closer to completion, according to Offshore Energy.



The vessel will now undergo final touches before being delivered later this year. Silver Nova belongs to a newbuild project known as Project Evolution, and it is the first in the future line of Nova class ships.

The 54,700-ton ship is being built by Meyer Werft GmbH & Co. KG based in Papenburg, Germany for Monaco-based cruise line Silversea Cruises and will be capable of accommodating 728 passengers.

Silver Nova is expected to achieve a cruise industry-first – local emission-free operation in port by using fuel cells and batteries. The new hybrid technology will also allow Silver Nova to achieve a 40% overall reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions per double suite when compared to its previous class of ships.

Silver Nova will use liquefied natural gas (LNG) as its main fuel and feature a hydrodynamic ship design.

Furthermore, the ship’s design is projected to exceed the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) requirements set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) by approximately 25%. By utilizing shore power, Silver Nova will have the capability to switch off its primary generators at select ports and connect to onshore energy sources, resulting in zero local emissions onboard.

Silver Nova and the forthcoming Nova class ships will also be fitted with a micro auto gasification system. This system effectively decreases onboard waste volume, leading to lower incineration emissions.