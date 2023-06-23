2023 June 23 11:41

Mawani posts record monthly container volumes in May

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has revealed that its ports have recorded the highest container throughput in one month by handling 709,944 TEUs last month, an 18.8% year-on-year surge over 597,617 TEUs, according to the company's release.

The strong performance reflects Mawani’s drive to tweak efficiency and productivity levels at local ports through world-class programs, such as the Smart Ports initiative which aims to automate operations, as well as regular infrastructure upgrades that position the Kingdom’s vital sector at the cutting edge of logistics and supply chain innovation in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The newest achievement follows a series of successes registered by the national maritime sector, which included the Kingdom attaining the 16th position among 187 countries in the UNCTAD’s Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI) for Q2 2023 by scoring 76.16 points, in addition to ranking 38th in a list that included 160 nations in the recent edition of the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index (LPI).

Container volumes at Mawani’s trade hubs during this year’s first quarter was estimated at 2,011,162 TEUs, a 17.6% growth from 1,710,608 TEUs a year earlier.