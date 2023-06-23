2023 June 23 11:04

Lomonosov Moscow State University Marine Research Center supports I Hydrographic Conference as its Sponsor

The Conference will be held in Saint-Petersburg on 27 June 2023 to mark the 90th anniversary of Hydrographic Company

Lomonosov Moscow State University Marine Research Center (LMSU MRC), supports the I Hydrographic Conference as its Sponsor. FSUE Hydrographic Company (part of Rosatom) will hold the First Hydrographic Conference in Saint-Petersburg on 27 June 2023 to mark its 90th anniversary.

Hydrographic works are among the key activities of LMSU MRC.

They include navigational and hydrographic support of all types of work at sea; - navigation and hydrographic support (quality control and construction control) of dredging, monitoring and comprehensive survey of existing underwater pipelines and hydraulic structures; engineering and hydrographic work aimed at ensuring general navigation safety; - navigation support of floating and fixed facilities remote from the coast using satellite, inertial and underwater positioning systems; providing initial data for the development of design and working documentation for the construction of hydraulic structures, port waters and sea routes to them.

Over the recent years, LMSU MRC specialists have performed about a dozen of projects with covering thousands of lane kilometers with a bottom surveying.

Nokolai Shabalin, Executive Director of LMSU MRC, will tell the conference participants about the hydrographic support of designing and construction of hydraulic engineering facilities on the Northern Sea Route.

Participation in the business programme has been confirmed by the heads of ad hoc divisions at Rosatom, Novatek, Rosmorport, Navigation and Oceanographic Department of RF Defence Ministry, Arctic Department of Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping, Marine Research Center at Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Conference Partner — IAA PortNews.

Draft programme of the conference is available here.