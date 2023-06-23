2023 June 23 10:25

Carrix acquires Ceres Terminals

Carrix, a leading marine terminal operator in the U.S. and the Americas, has agreed to purchase Ceres Terminals (“Ceres”) from Macquarie Infrastructure Partners III, a fund managed by Macquarie Asset Management. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, according to the company's release.

Ceres was established over 60 years ago and now operates in 18 locations throughout North America, including California, Houston, Montreal, Vancouver, B.C. and throughout the U.S. Atlantic and Gulf coast regions. Over the last eight years, Ceres has expanded its stevedoring operations to include a portfolio of terminal concessions that provide on-dock logistics services for shipping containers, roll-on roll-off cargo, breakbulk cargo, and cruise passengers.



Carrix is the parent company of SSA Marine and its affiliates with combined operations at over 250 port and rail locations worldwide, including 18 container terminals in Long Beach, Oakland, Seattle, Tacoma, Jacksonville, Panama, Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Vietnam. SSA Marine also operates cruise, auto and other conventional terminals throughout the United States and Canada. Carrix is committed to a sustainable environment and is a member of Green Marine.



Carrix is among the world’s leading independent, privately-held marine terminal operators, with activities at more than 250 terminal facilities and rail operations throughout geographies in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America, South America and Asia. Carrix subsidiary Tideworks Technology provides technology solutions for the transportation industry. Since its founding in 1949, Carrix has continued to grow, always focusing on its customers’ interests and now employees more than 17,000 people globally.



Ceres was founded in 1958 in Chicago by Chris Kritikos who built the small business into one of North America’s leading terminal operators and stevedores. Ceres operates in critical North American regions, including some of the largest and fastest growing container gateways including the Mid-Atlantic, the Southeast, and the Gulf Coast and holds a leading position in North America’s major cruise markets, including Florida, the Gulf Coast, and Canada. Ceres is indirectly 100% owned by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners III.