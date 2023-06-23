2023 June 23 09:18

Port of Port Hedland handled 227 million tonnes of cargo in 5M’23, down 1.5% YoY

Exports of iron ore totaled 224 million tonnes

In January-May 2023, the Port of Port Hedland handled 227 million tonnes of cargo, down 1.5%, year-on-year. According to the port authority exports of iron ore totaled 224 million tonnes.

The Port of Port Hedland is the key port of Australia for iron ore exports. In 2022, the port’s throughput rose by 2.6%, year-on-year, to 567.5 million tonnes including 560.9 million tonnes of iron ore.