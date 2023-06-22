2023 June 22 17:48

Freight transportation through border crossings at Far Eastern Railways up by nearly 17% in 5M'2023

In the five months of 2023 to the end of May, 5.7 million tons of freight were transported through the border crossings at Far Eastern Railways in all directions, 16.8% more than in the same period from January to May 2022, according to Russian Railways.

This significant growth resulted mainly from an increase in exports to China through the border crossing at Grodekovo (Russian Federation) – Suifenhe (China), including 822,000 tons of metal ore, an increase of 1.6 times, 804,000 tons of coal, up 17.2%, and 301,000 tons of grain, a fivefold rise.

Imported from China were 37,000 tons of construction materials, which was up by 13.4%, and more than 14,000 tons of container cargo, an increase of 2.6 times.

In total, export-import cargo transportation through the Grodekovo – Suifenhe border crossing amounted to 3.5 million tons, an increase of 5.1%.

Export freight shipments through the new railway border crossing at Nizhneleninskoye (Russian Federation) – Tongjiang (China) amounted to 964,000 tons, consisting of 674,000 tons of coal and 290,000 tons of ore, reported the Corporate Communications Service at Far East Railways.