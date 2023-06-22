2023 June 22 14:38

Wallenius Wilhelmsen and ExxonMobil team up for sustainable biofuel supply deal

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has signed its first biofuel contract with ExxonMobil, according to the company's release.



The contract entails the delivery of sustainable biofuel within the second half of this year, aligning with Wallenius Wilhelmsen's strategic goal of achieving a net-zero emissions integrated supply chain service by 2027. By leveraging sustainable biofuel, the company aims to actively contribute to a greener future for the shipping industry.

“The biofuel from ExxonMobil contains 30 percent biofuel and 70 percent conventional fuels. It is the best option we have available for decarbonization of the fleet today,” says Jon Tarjei Kråkenes, head of the Orcelle Accelerator at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

The first biofuel delivery is scheduled for July, marking the beginning of a transformative journey toward decarbonization.





