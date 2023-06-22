2023 June 22 11:51

Rosatom to develop concept of setting tariffs for icebreaker assistance services in NSR waters

Instructions are given by PM Mikhail Mishustin after the strategic session on the NSR development

Construction of icebreakers and ships with/without ice-class, designing of ship components, development of seaports, organization of rescue centers, introduction of additional measures to ensure security and efficiency of shipping are covered by instructions given by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin after the strategic session on the development of the Northern Sea Route held on June 6, according to the press center of the Russian Government.

By December 1, the Ministry of Industry and Trade together with Rosatom are to submit proposals on construction of ice-class ships for the Northern Sea Route. By November 1 the Ministry of Industry and Trade together with the Ministry of Economic Development are to develop additional measures to support the construction and acquisition of such ships and by November 30 the ministries are to complete the drafting of RF Government’s decree on the rules for subsidizing of the Far East companies engaged in construction of civil ships.

By August 1, the Ministry of Industry and Trade an Rosatom are to provide an approved roadmap on designing of an ice-class gas carrier and the lead ship with construction period, cost and sources of financing to be included in the document. SC Zvezda, Novatek and Sovcomflot are to be involved in the work.

BY the same date, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance are to submit proposals on the sources of financing for construction of a covered slipway at Severnaya Verf shipyard. The facility is needed for construction of large ships intended for the Northern Sea Route.

By December 1, the Ministry of Industry and Trade together with the authorities of the Arctic regions are to develop proposals on the development of ship repair in the interest of the Northern Sea Route and the fishery.

The Ministry of Finance is to work on financing of the following:

▪ together with Rosmorrechflot — completion of rescue ships and centers construction;

▪ together with EMERCOM — construction and equipment of rescue centers, maintenance of their facilities and personnel;

▪ together with Federal Medical-Biological Agency — construction of four buildings for the Agency divisions;

▪ together with Rosatom and the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic — designing of the Northern Delivery supply ships;

▪ together with Ministry of Natural Resources — ensuring the system of state environmental monitoring of the Northern Sea Route water area;

▪ together with Ministry of Industry and Trade and Atomenergomash — implementation of comprehensive projects on creation of ship equipment including that for large vessels.

The results are to be submitted to the Government by August 1.

The Ministry of Finance is to ensure parity financing for the construction of the fifth and sixth serial nuclear icebreakers of Project 22220, as well as a multifunctional nuclear-technological support vessel at the expense of the federal budget and non-budgetary sources. Besides, the Ministry of Finance should develop a mechanism for providing early preferential loans (for a period of at least 25 years) for the construction of the fifth and sixth serial icebreakers of project 22220 at a rate not exceeding 2% per year. The Ministry of Industry and Trade, Rosatom and VEB.RF are to be involved in this work.

A separate order is given with regard to the construction of four non-nuclear icebreakers for operation in the Northern Sea Route waters. Rosatom, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance should submit the approved proposals taking into account the required state support measures aimed at ensuring an acceptable tariff for icebreaking services under the Arctic projects.

Mikhail Mishustin gave instructions to prepare an agreed concept for setting tariffs in this area from 2028. If necessary, it should foresee state support measures to subsidize them. The concept will be developed by Rosatom with the participation of the Ministry of Finance, the Federal Antimonopoly Service, the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry for the Development of the Far East. It must be submitted to the Government by December 1, 2024.

The instrument for subsidizing icebreaking assistance during summer-autumn voyages by non-ice-class ships can also be used in 2023-2024 in case of deterioration of ice conditions in the water area of ​​the Northern Sea Route. The Ministry of Finance, the Ministry for the Development of the Far East, the Ministry of Transport and Rosatom are to ensure this opportunity. A report is to be submitted to the Government by July 1.

By December 1, the Government is obtain a concept for the development of the transit potential of the Northern Sea Route, which is being developed by Rosatom, the Ministry for the Development of the Far East, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as a plan for the development of seaports outside the Northern Sea Route.

Other instructions cover the legislation and training issues.

The Northern Sea Route is the shortest water route between the European part of Russia and the Far East. Its length between the Kara Gate and the Provideniya Bay is about 5,600 km. The entire Northern Sea Route is within the territorial waters and the exclusive economic zone of the Russian Federation. In August 2022, a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035 was approved. The plan includes over 150 activities with total financing nearing RUB 1.8 trillion.