2023 June 22 10:29

OOCL announces new China Indonesia Service 2

OOCL has announced a new China Indonesia Service 2 (CIS2), that to be launched on June 20, 2023, from Shanghai.



To supplement CIS, CIS2 will further enhance the network coverage between China, Indonesia and Philippines. CIS2 directly connects multiple ports in China with Indonesia and Philippines to cater for the increasing demand in the market.



CIS2 port rotation: Shanghai - Ningbo - Shekou - Jakarta - Surabaya - Davao - Kaohsiung - Shanghai​