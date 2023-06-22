  • Home
  IAA PortNews' analytical publication Bunkering Business is out of print
  2023 June 22

    IAA PortNews' analytical publication Bunkering Business is out of print

    In the run up to All-Russia Forum "Current State and Prospects for the Development of the Russian Bunkering Services Market" which is to be held in Saint-Petersburg on 22-23 June 2023, PortNews Media Group has prepared a supplement to its second edition of PortNews Magazine - Bunkering Business analytics.

    The publication covers the key issues in the bunker market. It contains reviews of the current situation and trends in the global market of petroleum products and marine fuel. They are described in the following materials: New challenges in the market of oil products  and Bunker turning point . The publication also offers a traditional analytical review of Russia’s bunkering market in the first quarter of 2023.

    The Business Environment section presents the market players’ description of the business strategies and tactics, as well as plans and reports on their investment projects implementation.

    The editorial team hopes the magazine content will be useful and interesting for those making strategic decisions amid fast changing market situation.

    PortNews Magazine Editor-in-Chief – Tatyana Vilde tv@portnews.ru

    Content of the supplement to the magazine is available in Russian >>>>

    Single-click subscription for PortNews magazine (both printed and digital outlets are available)>>>>

