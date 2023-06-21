  • Home
  • 2023 June 21 18:00

    Total throughput of China’s sea and river ports in 5M’2023 climbed by 8% YoY tonnes

    Throughput of seaports rose by 7.2%

    In January-May 2023, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 7.9%, year-on-year, to 6.74 billion tonnes, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said. In the reported period, throughput of Chinese seaports grew by 7.2%, year-on-year, to 4.4 billion tonnes.

    The volume of freight handled in May rose by 9% to 1.46 billion tonnes, the volume of freight handled by seaports rose by 8.8% to 939 million tonnes.

    In 2022, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 0.9%, year-on-year, to 15.68 billion tonnes.

