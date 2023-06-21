2023 June 21 15:04

Mawani and ZATCA sign deals to regulate joint activities at six ports

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) have signed six agreements to regulate joint activities and execute service-level operations and automation mechanisms at King Abdulaziz Port, King Fahad Industrial Ports in Yanbu and Jubail, Jubail Commercial Port, Yanbu Commercial Port, and Jazan Port.

The deals are yet another step in the collaborative journey between the national maritime regulator and the country’s revenue agency to strengthen the port sector’s world-class operations and customer experience while leveraging the regulatory frameworks governing both sides, in addition to upgrading the competitive edge of port services, enhancing the overall business and investment climate, boosting public-private partnerships, and fostering global trade in line with the ambitions of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).

The signings are an extension to the mutual partnership between the government entities to regulate joint activities, which kickstarted with a similar deal for Jeddah Islamic Port last year.

Mawani had earlier launched the Smart Ports initiative to automate operations at its trade hubs and position the Kingdom at the forefront of innovation, productivity, and efficiency in the global logistics landscape