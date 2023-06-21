2023 June 21 13:57

Vladimir Putin gave instructions to expand the use of environmentally friendly water transport

Image source: website of the Kremlin

The Government is ordered to carry out work on creation of infrastructure required for such transport

Following the meeting on the development of river navigation, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave instructions to the Government to expand the use of environmentally friendly water transport and carry out work on creation of infrastructure required for such transport, according to the Telegram channel of RF Government.

The President ordered to expand civil shipbuilding programme for 2023–2027. The Government is to identify specific parameters with an emphasis on vessels for passenger operations.

Among the instructions: to identify priority sections of waterways for navigation and provide funding for their development; to begin the reconstruction of the Moscow Canal together with the regions concerned, no later than 2025; to consider proposals on the rules for regulations of water transport operation; to adjust the mechanism for the purchase and leasing of river passenger ships; to extend federal tax and insurance premium incentives to support shipbuilding companies.

On June 20, Vladimir Putin took part in a ceremony to launch the first regular year-round electric river transport service. Electric riverboats have started regular passenger service on the Moskva River. The first route, which is over 6.5 km long, connects Kievsky Railway Station and the pier on Shelepikhinskaya embankment. The riverboat service will have a capacity of 15,000–16,000 passengers per day.