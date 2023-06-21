  • Home
  2023 June 21

    Vladimir Putin ordered to expand civil shipbuilding programme for 2023–2027

    The Government is to identify specific parameters with an emphasis on vessels for passenger operation

    Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting on the development of river navigation and ordered to look into expansion of civil shipbuilding programme for 2023–2027. The transcript of the meeting is published on the official website of the Kremlin.

    The President reminded about the roadmap for building civilian water carriers through 2035, which envisions building about 1,000 vessels, including for river shipping. This year, in order to meet the goals, it has been decided to finance shipbuilding plans for 260 vessels in 2023–2027 using the funds from the National Welfare Fund.

    “Let’s think about how we can expand this programme both in terms of the number of vessels and in terms of funding. I would like to ask the Government to identify specific parameters with an emphasis on vessels for passenger operations. Increasing this fleet will make travelling and voyages on water more accessible and comfortable,” said the President.

    In December 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave instructions to the Government to ensure co-financing of shipbuilding projects involving the National Wealth Fund (NWF) by 2027. In February 2023, RF Government prepared passports of investment projects for modernization of air and water transport. RUB 136 billion will be allocated for the construction of sea and river going ships between 2023 and 2027. That will let domestic shipping companies get 260 civil ships including 119 cargo ships, 73 passenger ships, 27 ships of the dredging flee, 1 floating dock, 5 large and 5 towing ships, 20 barges. Total investments are estimated at RUB 231 billion including RUB 136 billion from the National Wealth Fund. The ships are to be ordered by State Transport Leasing Company which is to lease out the new ships to transport companies for up to 25 years with the annual rate of 2.93% for passenger and cruise ships, 4.51% - for dredging and fishing ships, 7.6% - for freight carriers and large ships. The first 47 vessels will be contracted by GTLK in 2023.

