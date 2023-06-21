2023 June 21 13:09

KNUD E. HANSEN and Barrier Marine Services to provide HVAC System on Canada’s multi-purpose vessels

Following the successful bid to design the heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system for Canada’s Polar Icebreaker, KNUD E. HANSEN has partnered with Barrier Marine Services Ltd. again to design the HVAC system for the Canadian Coast Guard’s sixteen vessel fleet of Multi-Purpose Vessels (MPV) to be built at Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyard.

KNUD E. HANSEN will provide the design and engineering package for the HVAC system through the functional and production design phases of the project and continue to provide support through Long Lead Item (LLI) procurement and vessel construction.

Barrier Marine Services Ltd. (Canada), a subsidiary of UK-based Barrier Architectural Services Limited, will supply and install the HVAC system based on the design by KNUD E. HANSEN.

As part of the National Shipbuilding Strategy, Seaspan Shipyards is the prime contractor responsible for the design and construction of the Multi-Purpose Vessels.

The vessels will be about 100 meters long and 19.5 meters wide with a top speed of 15 knots and a range of 12,000 nautical miles. They will enable the Coast Guard to carry out multiple missions such as icebreaking in moderate ice conditions, search and rescue, emergency response, and maintaining Canada’s marine navigation system.

KNUD E. HANSEN and Barrier Marine Services Ltd. have an established team of experienced HVAC engineers and designers with the common goal of supporting Seaspan and the Canadian Coast Guard through vessel construction, delivery, and in-service support.