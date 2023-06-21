2023 June 21 09:43

Vladimir Putin calls for expansion of water passenger services within cities

Water transport is to be integrated into the intracity transit system

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting on the development of river navigation and called for expansion of water passenger services within cities. The transcript of the meeting is published on the official website of the Kremlin.

“The development of water passenger service is another key goal. It is necessary to expand its use, not only between regions, but also between neighbouring settlements and within cities. The experience of Moscow and other regions where water transport is already integrated into the intracity transit system, is very important here,” said the President.

He mentioned electric riverboats launched on June 20 in Moscow. According to Vladimir Putin, “electric river trams can be a good alternative and addition to other modes of public transport, and it can help people cut their travel times. In some places it will help reduce the load on motorways”.

According to earlier publications by IAA PortNews, several regions of Russia have set a course for the development of passenger transportation by inland water transport. For example, Tatarstan Republic Fleet JSC with a 100% participation of the Republic of Tatarstan (RT) in the authorized capital was established in May 2023. In April 2023, the Government of the Rostov Region made a decision to establish shipping company Don with authorised capital of RUB 105 million, 100% of the stock is to be held by the region.