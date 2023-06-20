2023 June 20 17:50

Russian Railways: over 3 million tons of international freight passed Naushki – Sukhe – Bator border crossing in 5M'2023

In the five months of this year to the end of May, more than 3 million tons of international freight were transported through the Naushki – Sukhe – Bator railway border crossing at East Siberian Railways on the Russian border with Mongolia, according to Russian Railways.

The volume of exported freight increased by 30% compared to the same period last year, rising to over 2.4 million tons, consisting of 1 million tons shipped to Mongolia, a rise of 7% compared to January-May 2022, and 1.4 million tons delivered from Russia to China via Mongolia, which is 55% more than in the same period last year.

In addition, import shipments increased by 23%, with 620,000 tons transported from China to Russia via Mongolia, and about 75,000 tons from Mongolia to Russia, according to the Corporate Communications Service at East Siberian Railways.