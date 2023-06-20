2023 June 20 16:23

King Abdullah Port and Tabadul enter strategic partnership

King Abdullah Port the most efficient port globally by the World Bank (2022 Report) and The Saudi Company for Electronic Information Exchange (TABADUL), announced the signing of a strategic partnership contract, according to Zawya. The contract integrates King Abdullah Port’s Smart Gate System with Tabadul’s Truck Management System, enhancing the Port’s services by utilizing the latest world-class technologies and practices and automating all the logistics procedures within the Port Community System.

The Saudi Company for Electronic Information Exchange (Tabadul) is a leading Saudi digital logistics company established by Royal Decree to assist in the digital transformation of the logistics and business sectors. The company’s primary task is to develop secure technology solutions that facilitate international trade by promoting efficiency and transparency while enhancing operational performance to support the region’s economic aspirations and progress towards large-scale development.



King Abdullah Port is the first privately owned, developed and operated port in the Middle East, and was recently ranked as the most efficient container port in the world in 2022 report by The World Bank. Strategically located on the coast of the Red Sea in King Abdullah Economic City, King Abdullah Port occupies an area of 17.4 km2 and is in proximity to the cities of Jeddah, Holy Makkah, Madinah and Yanbu. The port is directly connected to a diverse and extensive global transportation network that facilitates the transport of goods to and from various provinces within Saudi Arabia. King Abdullah Port continues to make vital contributions to the Kingdom’s global role in maritime trade and logistics. Once completed, the port will be equipped to handle 25 million TEU, 25 million tons of bulk cargo, as well as 1.5 million CEU annually according to the port’s master development plan.

Featuring the world’s deepest 18-m berths, industry-leading processing facilities, multi-level expanding operations, fully integrated Port Community and Smart Gate e-systems and multipurpose bonded and re-export zones, King Abdullah Port embodies excellence within the private sector in helping to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.