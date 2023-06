2023 June 20 12:43

FueLNG makes first delivery with new LNG bunker delivery vessel

The FueLNG Ventosa made its first delivery of LNG as a bunker fuel last week, delivering 4,887 m3 to Eastern Pacific Shipping's Newcastlemax bulker the Mount Tai. The delivery was also EPS's 100th LNG bunker operation in Singapore, according to the company's release.

"This achievement highlights FueLNG's commitment to sustainable shipping and our role in the industry's energy transition," FueLNG said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.